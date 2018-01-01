Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins big at 2018 Golden Globe Awards

Critically-acclaimed drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri swept the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (07Jan18) after scoring four top prizes.

The movie, about a grieving mother who takes out three billboards to pressure local authorities to bring her daughter's killers to justice, was crowned Best Motion Picture - Drama, while writer/director Martin McDonagh walked away with Best Screenplay.

Frances McDormand earned another win as Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama accolade, and her co-star Sam Rockwell was celebrated with the supporting actor award.

There were double accolades for Lady Bird as Greta Gerwig's directorial debut won Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and the category's best actress title for Saoirse Ronan, while The Shape of Water was another two-time honouree, and Gary Oldman received the best actor in a drama gong for his portrayal of iconic British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Meanwhile, the TV categories were dominated by hit series Big Little Lies, which was named Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, while Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgard were each recognised for their acting talents.

Oprah Winfrey became the first African-American woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, presented to someone who has made a positive impact on the entertainment world, and she moved the audience with a powerful speech declaring, "Time's up" for sexual misconduct and inequality, making reference to the new movement of the same name.

It was a hot topic throughout the Globes, as host Seth Meyers made light of disgraced Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey in his opening monologue, while honourees including Dern and Reese Witherspoon also voiced their support for victims of sexual assault and harassment as they graced the stage at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, where the stars all wore black to back the Time's Up campaign.

The full list of winners at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards is:

Best Motion Picture - Drama:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Best Director:

Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Best Screenplay:

Martin McDonagh -Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Animated Feature Film:

Coco

Best Foreign Language Film:

In the Fade

Best Original Score:

Alexandre Desplat -The Shape of Water

Best Original Song:

This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Best Television Series - Drama:

The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Cecil B. DeMille Award:

Oprah Winfrey