Ewan McGregor thanks his estranged wife at Golden Globes

Ewan McGregor proved he still has love for his estranged wife Eve Mavrakis by thanking her onstage as he won his first Golden Globe award on Sunday (07Jan18).

The Scottish star landed the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television prize for his dual roles in crime drama Fargo, in which he portrayed twins Emmit and Ray Stussy, and as he collected the honour at the Los Angeles ceremony, he took a moment to express his gratitude for his family's support.

He said, "I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who's always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children - Clara, Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk - I love you."

Ewan's public message for French production designer Eve came as somewhat of a surprise to fans, as they reportedly parted ways in May (17).

The news of their split only emerged in November, when Ewan was photographed kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who portrayed Ray Stussy's onscreen girlfriend, during a lunch date in London.

Neither Ewan nor Mary have publicly discussed their new romance, but it was clear the actor was still close to Eve as he accepted his first Globe.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old also gave a shout out to Winstead as he praised his Fargo co-stars for helping him deliver a top performance.

"I've always loved being an actor and loved hanging out with actors, and I got amazing actors to work with on this," Ewan explained, "and there wouldn't be any Emmit Stussy without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbarg, and Carrie Coon, and there would have been no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead, so thank you very much."