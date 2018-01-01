Debra Messing weighs in on pay gap scandal in red carpet interview

Debra Messing blasted E! News officials for not paying Catt Sadler the same as her male counterparts during a red carpet interview with the network at the Golden Globes.

Sadler, who had worked with E! News since 2010, revealed in December (17) that she was leaving the E! Network after learning that one of her male co-hosts, thought to be Jason Kennedy, was earning essentially double her salary.

As she walked the Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday (07Jan18), the Will & Grace star stopped for interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic, who asked Debra about why she was wearing black, like many other actresses.

Debra explained she was representing the Time's Up movement, which supports those who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse.

She then called out E! for its own treatment of women, by saying, "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler and so we stand with her. And that's something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men."

Eva Longoria also backed Catt while talking to E!'s Ryan Seacrest, saying, "We support gender equity and equal pay and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt as well... We stand with you, Catt," and Ryan replied, "We love Catt. We love her."

Other stars supported Catt on social media, such as Amy Schumer, who shared the "Why I Wear Black Today" post on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "...also stand up for @iamcattsadler and ask @eentertainment why she wasn't getting equal pay! #imwithcattsad."

Catt shared the logo of the Time's Up movement on Twitter and it was reposted by Brie Larson and Julianne Moore, who sent her their support.

"I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today," Catt told New York Post gossip column Page Six. "Thank you to Amy, Debra, Eva, Brie, Julianne and so many more women using their voices on behalf of us all."