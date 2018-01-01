Caitriona Balfe announces engagement at Golden Globes

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is engaged to Tony McGill.

The Irish actress announced the news at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (07Jan18), where she also debuted her stunning new diamond ring.

"It happened over the break," Caitriona told People of the engagement, referring to the time off she enjoyed over Christmas and New Year. "I'm very happy."

Caitriona and Tony were first spotted together in 2015, and have done their utmost to keep their relationship under wraps since then. But there was no hiding the actress' joy as she walked the red carpet at the awards ceremony, with her new jewel the perfect accessory for her black Chanel gown.

She was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama, for her role in fantasy-romance series Outlander, but lost out on the gong to Elisabeth Moss, who was honoured for her work in The Handmaid's Tale.

Despite the loss, Caitriona was more than happy to make an appearance at the star-studded ceremony, where the majority of famous faces donned black ensembles to reference the Time's Up movement - founded in response to the sexual harassment scandal currently sweeping Hollywood.

Speaking about the importance of the initiative in today's industry, Caitriona told Entertainment Tonight: "So often, this community is not known for its community spirit, but it's incredible that we're all standing in solidarity with the victims of sexual abuse.

"This is a moment of change, it's a moment of looking at our industry and standing up and saying time's up on this and I'm grateful that I'm here and that I get to be a part of this."

Caitriona was invited to be part of the initiative by Eva Longoria, who has previously pledged to take the lead in promoting Time's Up. Eva attended the Golden Globes with Reese Witherspoon, another advocate of the movement's message, and Caitriona was blown away to have been invited to participate.

"Eva Longoria called me and she was so sweet. She was like, 'I know you're in Europe and I don't know if you've heard, this is what we're planning on doing.' She's just amazing and it's incredible how organised they were," the 38-year-old explained.