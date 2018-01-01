Michelle Williams: 'I wouldn't promote All the Money in the World if Kevin Spacey were involved'

Michelle Williams is adamant she would have refused to promote All the Money in the World if Kevin Spacey hadn't been cut from the film.

House of Cards star Spacey was replaced by the veteran actor Christopher Plummer after he was erased from the Ridley Scott movie following allegations of predatory sexual behaviour were made against him by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp and others.

In an interview with the BBC, Williams, who stars as Gail Harris in the movie about the kidnapping of billionaire oil magnate Jean-Paul Getty's grandson, broke her silence about Spacey.

"We went through a lot with the film and we realised that this film that we loved and that we loved working on together was gonna basically be for nought," she told BBC Online. "And there was some sadness around that, more sadness around the allegations and the pain that's been caused, and then this phone call came, this late breaking idea of how to save the film, rewrite the story, do the right thing, and I was exuberantly immediately on board."

The 37-year-old actress explained how she found it particularly "upsetting" to be in a film with Spacey after the revelations of his sexual misconduct surfaced, and how she would have refused to do promotion on the film, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Timothy Hutton, had he remained a part of it.

"I think that was one of the things that I found most upsetting about being in a film that he was also in, is that films, because they're larger than life, is that they glorify people. And I couldn't bear the thought of being in a movie that glorified somebody who had hurt people in these ways," she insisted, slamming her former co-star. "I didn't want to have anything to do with it. I wouldn't have gone to promote it I wouldn't have talked about it, because I would have felt like it's not the right thing to do for those people that have been hurt.

"They don't need to be re-traumatised by seeing this movie come out and see big posters and see flashy advertisements. It's not appropriate. And so I didn't want any part of it."