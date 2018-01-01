Emma Watson took activist Marai Larasi to Golden Globes to 'amplify' important work

Emma Watson attended the 2018 Golden Globes with activist Marai Larasi to "amplify" the work done by female activists like the U.K. based campaigner.

The Beauty and the Beast star has become a prominent campaigner for feminist causes, including taking up a role at the United Nations promoting gender equality. And on Sunday evening (07Jan18), she was one of several celebrities who walked the red carpet with female activists to promote the #TimesUp campaign championed by celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Kerry Washington.

Emma attended the star-studded event with Marai, the executive director of British organisation Imkaan, a feminist organisation which fights to end violence against Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) women and girls in the U.K.

Dressed in an elegant black silk floor-length gown with ruffled sleeves, the star explained to E! News that she wanted to highlight the important work done by organisations such as Imkaan.

"When Michelle Williams spearheaded the idea of bringing activists onto the red carpet, I thought, it would be such a good idea to do it with Marai, we have such fun together, we challenge each other," Emma smiled. "I'm very happy to have her here tonight just to amplify, amplify, amplify. It's just amazing to be here in a space with all these amazing woman activists."

Discussing Time’s Up’s focus on women in Hollywood, Marai clarified it’s simply an accessible platform to spread their message.

"This is a moment in time where we stand in solidarity, with women across all spheres of life, with women across industries," she insisted. "There's something, a wall of silence against women and girls, every time a woman speaks out, it creates a crack in that wall. Women in Hollywood have the opportunity to amplify the issues and to shine a light on things. It is a critical moment.”

Michelle invited Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, to walk the red carpet with her, Meryl Streep was accompanied by Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Susan Sarandon brought Rosa Clemente, an activist, journalist and grassroots community organiser.