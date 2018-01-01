NEWS Paris Hilton wants to wed as soon as possible Newsdesk Share with :







Paris Hilton and fiance Chris Zylka want to get married "as soon as possible".



The Leftovers actor popped the question to his hotel heiress love during a vacation in Aspen, Colorado over the New Year (30-31Dec17) holiday.



Since then, Paris has been flaunting the giant pear-shaped diamond Chris gave her and did so once again as the newly-engaged pair hit the HBO Golden Globes party on Sunday night (07Jan18).



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the event, Paris said she is keen to become Mrs. Zylka at the earliest opportunity.



"We're going to have dinner with my parents this week to start planning," the 36-year-old told Entertainment Tonight of the impending nuptials. "We want to do it as soon as possible."



Chris chose the huge sparkler for Paris because he knew how much she loved her mum's ring, which is a similar shape. He showed the design to Paris' mother Kathy Hilton at Christmas, before popping the question, and it definitely got her approval.



"She was flipping out," Paris smiled. "My mum loves big diamonds."



Kathy also made an appearance at an after party following the Golden Globe awards ceremony, albeit the one hosted by Amazon. And Paris' engagement was also the topic of conversation there, with the 58-year-old matriarch admitting she's "beyond excited" about the wedding.



She also said she's confident her daughter won't turn into a "bridezilla", adding: "She's easy. At Nicky's wedding, Nicky and Paris were the easiest ones there."



Kathy is now gearing up for a busy year, after Nicky, 34, gave birth to her second child, daughter Teddy, last month and son Barron proposed to his girlfriend Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff in September.



"It's going to be such a great year. I have a new grandbaby; my son is engaged and now Paris!" she gushed.

