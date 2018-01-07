NEWS Jumanji takes top spot in its 3rd week of release Newsdesk Share with :







Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – When four teenagers are sucked into a video game, their avatars (personified by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan) embark on a fantastic adventure. Shot on beautiful locations in Hawaii, this is great fun for all – and UK no.1 for the first time in its 3rd week of release!



Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Episode 8 of the epic saga is written and directed by Rian Johnson. Forty years after the original Star Wars: A New Hope, Mark Hamill reprises Luke Skywalker while John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver return from the previous (2015) episode.



The Greatest Showman – Roll up, roll up for Hugh Jackman’s fine incarnation of PT Barnum, who rose from nothing to invent showbusiness through his spectacular circus. Also stars Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson as Jenny Lind, the Swedish singer who toured America in Barnum’s shows.



Molly’s Game – Jessica Chastain stars as Molly Bloom, the real-life US Olympic skier who ran exclusive high-stakes poker games and, given her clientele, became a target for the FBI. This is the directorial debut of its highly acclaimed writer, Aaron Sorkin.



Pitch Perfect 3 – Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and their fellow Bellas reunite for an a capella singing tour overseas. New comedy directed by Trish Sie, the Grammy award-winning music video director.



All the Money in the World – Ridley Scott directs this crime thriller about the kidnapping, in Rome in 1973, of young John Paul Getty III and the refusal of his grandfather, the world’s richest man, to pay the ransom. Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg head the cast.



Paddington 2 – Paul King’s triumphant follow-up to Paddington (2014) stars Hugh Grant as the actor Phoenix Buchanan, pitted against the Brown household (Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters) whose adopted Peruvian family member (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is now a much-loved member of his London community.



Ferdinand – Animated comedy about Ferdinand (voiced by John Cena), a soft-hearted bull who gets mistaken for a wild beast and captured. Directed by Carlos Saldanha, who created the smash-hit Ice Age.



Hostiles – New western adventure starring Christian Bale as the US army captain tasked with escorting a Cheyenne Indian chief (Wes Studi) across dangerous terrain to his homeland, encountering a broken widow (Rosamund Pike) en route. Brilliant performances all round.



Daddy’s Home 2 – Two years after their original hit comedy, Daddy’s Home, Brad and Dusty (Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg) face Christmas with their own respective fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson).



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office / Total UK box-office



1 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle £3,895,450 £26,272,798

2 Star Wars: The Last Jedi £3,543,117 £76,723,930

3 The Greatest Showman £2,409,143 £9,998,783

4 Molly’s Game – NEW £2,283,420 £2,283,420

5 Pitch Perfect 3 £1,635,203 £12,671,391

6 All the Money in the World – NEW £1,161,476 £1,161,476

7 Paddington 2 £1,034,372 £40,415,771

8 Ferdinand £842,364 £8,392,318

9 Hostiles – NEW £380,718 £380,718

10 Daddy’s Home 2 £205,909 £14,179,196



comScore data up to and including Sunday 7 January 2018


