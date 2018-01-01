Asia Argento salutes Rose McGowan for giving actresses the courage to speak out

Actress Asia Argento has publicly thanked Rose McGowan for leading the charge against film boss Harvey Weinstein, and sparking Hollywood's ongoing anti-harassment movement.

The XXX star, who was one of many women to come forward with assault allegations against the disgraced producer following the publication of a New York Times expose in October (17), spoke out to defend the Charmed star as she went on the attack and openly criticised the red carpet 'black-out' protest at the Golden Globes.

Rose previously slammed those behind the silent Globes protest, insisting it wasn't enough - and Asia had her back.

"No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence," the Italian star tweeted. "Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement. You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die."

McGowan reiterated her criticism, adding, "And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, @AsiaArgento."

Argento came forward with claims Weinstein assaulted her in a New Yorker article published days after the Times piece, which suggested actresses and models like McGowan were paid off to stay silent about their encounters with the movie mogul.

She also had her own issues with the protest at the Golden Globes, where all actresses wore black to highlight the #MeToo and #TIMESUP movements.

"I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn't invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP or to sign the letter (sic)," she wrote. "I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes."

Rosanna Arquette, who has also accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct last fall, also made the point that so many of the women who brought down Weinstein were absent from the Globes: "No we weren't invited," she tweeted. "Annabella (Sciorra), Daryl (Hannah), Mira (Sorvino) none of us were."

Instead, many A-list actresses opted to take a leading women's rights activist to the prizegiving as their date.