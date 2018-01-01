NEWS New mums Jessica Alba and Mindy Kaling show black-out solidarity from home Newsdesk Share with :







Actresses Jessica Alba and Mindy Kaling supported the Golden Globes red carpet black-out on Sunday (07Jan18) by wearing dark clothing as they tended to motherhood duties at home.



The Sin City beauty welcomed her third child, a son named Hayes, on New Year's Eve (31Dec17), so she was unable to join pals including Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Kerry Washington at the awards show, where the majority of guests ditched colourful ensembles to protest the recent spate of sexual misconduct scandals which have rocked Hollywood, and demand an end to discrimination and the gender pay gap as part of the new Time's Up campaign.



Instead, Jessica took to social media to share a message from the Time's Up initiative, explaining why men and women alike were choosing to go dark for the day, while she also posted a snap of herself wearing a black T-shirt as she breastfed her newborn.



"Momlife," she captioned the Instagram Story photo. "#timesup #equality at home nursing my baby boy wearing a black (top) in solidarity with all who demand equality and respect. #endsexualharassment #equalpay #equalrights #whywewearblack".



Fellow new mum, Mindy, also voiced her backing for the all-black fashion protest with her own Time's Up post as she watched the Globes from the comfort of her sofa.



"Live from my home, #timesup," she wrote on Instagram. "My black nursing bra is on display!"



Mindy gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Katherine Swati, on 15 December (17).



Other stars absent from the Globes who took part in the wardrobe protest from afar included Gabrielle Union and Olivia Munn, who stayed home after falling ill with the flu.

