Bella Thorne: 'I feared molestation would never end'

Bella Thorne has opened up further about her childhood sexual assault, revealing she was abused up to the age of 14.

The actress and author has detailed her experience on Instagram to support the Time's Up movement, created to shine a light on sexual harassment and misconduct.

Bella first revealed she was molested on Twitter last month (Dec17), stating: "The world can be a sick place sometimes."

The 20-year-old didn't go into further details about her alleged abuse, but now she's offering up new details from her painful past.

"I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14 (sic)," the Blended star writes. "When I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again.

"Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive."

She concluded her latest note by stating: "Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup."

The Time's Up movement became a big talking point at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (07Jan18), as Bella's peers and other A-listers opted to wear all-black on the red carpet to raise awareness for the cause and highlight the issues of women's rights in Hollywood and beyond.

Many actresses took the 'black-out' protest even further by inviting leading women's right activists to the awards show, as their dates.