Gwyneth Paltrow 'feared intimacy and communication' before meeting Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to give marriage another go with her new fiance Brad Falchuk because he helped the actress overcome her fears of "intimacy and communication".



The couple confirmed its engagement with the release of a Goop Magazine photoshoot on Monday (08Jan18), and in the accompanying interview for the Sex & Love issue, the Iron Man star admits it took her a while to come to terms with her split from British rocker Chris Martin in early 2014, after just over 10 years of marriage.



"Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," Gwyneth shares. "I have decided to give it (marriage) a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."



The 45-year-old reveals she used to feel like "a failure" because she was unable to make her union with Chris work, but she has since learned to "reframe" her way of thinking, instead using mistakes from that relationship to improve her new romance with TV producer Brad, 46.



"I had two typical types of relationships (before meeting Brad)," explains Gwyneth, who previously dated Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck. "One where I was constantly chasing and trying to win someone over, and one where I was put off by the person's capacity for the relationship - and those relationships were very short-lived."



Now, the Goop lifestyle founder claims her husband-to-be has opened her eyes to her emotional shortcomings and made her face her fears head-on so she can enjoy true happiness.



"For the first time, I feel like I'm in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable - because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven't been held to before," she continues.



"What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm - how I feared intimacy and communication."



Gwyneth started dating Glee co-creator Brad in late 2014, and in November (17), they were rumoured to have quietly become engaged a few months earlier.



The actress, who shares 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses with Chris, isn't the only one learning from past marriage mistakes - Brad also has two children, Brody and Isabella, from his decade-long union to fellow TV producer Suzanne. They divorced in 2013.

