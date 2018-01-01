NEWS Milo Ventimiglia fell into hotel pool during Golden Globes afterparty Newsdesk Share with :







This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia ended his night out at the Golden Globes soaking wet after falling into a swimming pool at a hotel afterparty.



The actor was among the guests celebrating at the HBO post-prizegiving bash at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (07Jan18), when he failed to notice a gap in the makeshift floor covering the swimming pool and got soaked.



National Public Radio (NPR) TV critic Eric Deggans took to Twitter after witnessing the embarrassing incident, and shared a photo of the area in question.



"At HBO's Golden Globes party," he tweeted. "Believe I just saw Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us slip and fall into the pool, which is mostly covered but open in one spot..."



Milo later confirmed the news after returning home from the afterparty, although he left it until the very end of his Instagram Story post to admit to the blunder.



"Good time at the Globes tonight," he began in the video, in which he sported glasses and his hair was visibly damp.



He went on to share his best wishes to his This Is Us co-star Sterling K. Brown, who became the first black man to win the best actor award for a TV drama series at the Globes: "Congratulations Sterling. Excited. And everyone else, great night," Milo added.



The actor then revealed he was getting a little studying in before returning to work on Monday (08Jan18).



"I'm back home, I'm studying for tomorrow," Milo continued as he showed off his script, before confessing: "And yes, I fell in the pool."



Milo, who had been wearing a black tuxedo with matching bow tie and a white shirt during the Globes ceremony, didn't offer up any further details about the mishap.

