Vin Diesel in talks to star in Bloodshot movie

Vin Diesel is reportedly in talks to return to the superhero universe as Bloodshot.

If The Fate of the Furious star signs on to the project, he will be part of a five-film franchise, inspired by the comic books Bloodshot and Harbinger.

Back in 2015, Sony Pictures bosses announced they were finalising a deal with Valiant to adapt some of their comics for the big screen. Bloodshot and Harbinger were the two titles which emerged at the top of studio executives' wish lists.

Bloodshot was created in 1992 and centres on a soldier who is fatally wounded, but brought back to life with the help of nanotechnology. The film version will focus on a mob killer named Angelo Mortalli, who is put into a witness protection programme.

When he is betrayed by one of the people tasked with protecting him, Mortalli becomes part of a top secret project to build the perfect killing machine. As part of the process, his memories are erased before tiny computers are injected into him to boost his human strength. The film will see Mortalli waging his own wars against both the mob and police bosses as he tries to recover his true identity.

Diesel's potential appearance in the film will also serve as a reunion for the actor and The Fast and the Furious producer Neal Moritz. Dave Wilson will direct the movie, while Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer is penning the screenplay.

Vin currently voices Groot in superhero franchise Guardians of the Galaxy and will next star in Avengers: Infinity War as the simple tree-like character.