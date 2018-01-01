Paddington director sad bear's 'dad' didn't live to see sequel

Paddington 2 director Paul King was left devastated by author Michael Bond's death last year (17), because the children's writer never got to see the film.

King was thrilled Bond enjoyed the first film adaptation of his stories about the beloved talking bear, and was hoping he would live to see the sequel, which was released in Europe at the end of last year (17), but sadly the writer passed away before the director had completed work on the movie.

"It was incredibly sad," King tells WENN as he promotes the sequel's upcoming release in the U.S. "One of the things that gave me such pleasure with the first film was Michael watching it, because I spent about five years on it and he'd spent 55 years, by that time, writing Paddington stories.

"I was nervous because it was my first big movie. Michael had never watched the movie on the screen and I was supposed to watch it with him in a screening but I was so nervous I just had to leave. I took a walk around the block like a mad animal in the zoo for 95 minutes. Then I finally got the call from one of our producers saying he loved it.

"I realised that was the only audience I really cared about, because he was, like, Paddington's dad. And Karen, his daughter, talks about how Paddington is one of the family. They always spoke about him as if he were real. He meant so much to them."

"It meant a huge amount to me that he was so happy," the director adds. "It was very sad that he never got a chance to see the second one. We showed him a few sequences he really liked, but he sadly passed away before he could see the finished thing. I hope wherever he is he's smiling down on our creation."