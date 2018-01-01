The Shape of Water leads BAFTA nominations

The Shape of Water looks set for glory at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards after scoring 12 nominations.

The fantasy movie, about a woman who falls in love with an aquatic creature, came top when the shortlist for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards was announced on Tuesday morning (09Jan18).

It was nominated for Best Film, alongside Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, Call Me By Your Name and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Guillermo del Toro received nods for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, alongside co-writer Vanessa Taylor, Sally Hawkins earned a mention for Best Leading Actress, and Octavia Spencer for Best Supporting Actress, among a series of technical categories.

Hawkins will compete against Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and Annette Bening (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool), while the male equivalent is a battle between Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jamie Bell (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool).

For the Best Director prize, del Toro has to win over Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Luca Guadagnino for Call Me By Your Name and Blade Runner 2049's Denis Villeneuve.

The nominees for Outstanding British Film include Darkest Hour, The Death of Stalin, Lady Macbeth, Paddington 2, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and God's Own Country.

The winners will be announced at London's Royal Albert Hall on 18 February (18). Joanna Lumley takes over from long-running host Stephen Fry.

The main list of nominees are as follows:

Best Film:

Dunkirk

Darkest Hour

Call Me By Your Name

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British Film:

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

God's Own Country

Best Leading Actor:

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Best Leading Actress:

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Best Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant - Paddington 2

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress:

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

EE Rising Star Award:

Daniel Kaluuya

Timothee Chalamet

Josh O'Connor

Florence Pugh

Tessa Thompson

Best Director:

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name

Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049

Best Original Screenplay:

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water

Steven Rogers - I, Tonya

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Peter Fellows - The Death of Stalin

Aaron Sorkin - Molly’s Game

James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name

Matt Greenhalgh - Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

Paul King, Simon Farnaby - Paddington 2