The Shape of Water leads BAFTA nominations

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
The Shape of Water looks set for glory at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards after scoring 12 nominations.
The fantasy movie, about a woman who falls in love with an aquatic creature, came top when the shortlist for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards was announced on Tuesday morning (09Jan18).
It was nominated for Best Film, alongside Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, Call Me By Your Name and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Guillermo del Toro received nods for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, alongside co-writer Vanessa Taylor, Sally Hawkins earned a mention for Best Leading Actress, and Octavia Spencer for Best Supporting Actress, among a series of technical categories.
Hawkins will compete against Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and Annette Bening (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool), while the male equivalent is a battle between Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jamie Bell (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool).
For the Best Director prize, del Toro has to win over Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Luca Guadagnino for Call Me By Your Name and Blade Runner 2049's Denis Villeneuve.
The nominees for Outstanding British Film include Darkest Hour, The Death of Stalin, Lady Macbeth, Paddington 2, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and God's Own Country.
The winners will be announced at London's Royal Albert Hall on 18 February (18). Joanna Lumley takes over from long-running host Stephen Fry.
The main list of nominees are as follows:
Best Film:
Dunkirk
Darkest Hour
Call Me By Your Name
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British Film:
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
God's Own Country
Best Leading Actor:
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Best Leading Actress:
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Best Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress:
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
EE Rising Star Award:
Daniel Kaluuya
Timothee Chalamet
Josh O'Connor
Florence Pugh
Tessa Thompson
Best Director:
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name
Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049
Best Original Screenplay:
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water
Steven Rogers - I, Tonya
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Peter Fellows - The Death of Stalin
Aaron Sorkin - Molly’s Game
James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name
Matt Greenhalgh - Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Paul King, Simon Farnaby - Paddington 2