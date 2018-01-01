Blac Chyna accuses the Kardashians of using 'wealth and power to take her down'

Blac Chyna has accused the Kardashians of using their "fame, wealth and power" to come after her as the reality star's lawsuit against the reality stars rumbles on.

Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian, the father of her 13-month-old daughter Dream, as well as his mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian for a litany of alleged offences, including claims that he physically attacked her twice in April (17), which she detailed in legal papers filed in July when she was granted a temporary restraining order against the reality star. Rob denied Chyna's claims and requested the dismissal of the lawsuit in his response filed last month (Dec17).

In addition, Chyna is suing the Kardashians over claims they deliberately sabotaged her reality show with Rob, Rob & Chyna, meaning it wasn't picked up for a second season.

And in new documents as part of the lawsuit, Chyna states that she was unprepared for the lengths the Kardashians would go to to "take her down".

"The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house," Chyna said in the documents, obtained by TMZ.com.

She continues to claim that the family was determined to destroy her career so that she'd be no competition for them on social media or in a commercial market.

However, the Kardashians previously requested the lawsuit be thrown out, saying that Chyna was responsible for the cancellation of the E! series once she got the restraining order against Rob, thereby limiting her interaction with her ex and his family.

Sources at the network previously claimed they have email evidence confirming that Chyna's "impossible" behaviour, such as refusing to be in the same room as Rob, meant there was no plausible way they could push forward with a second season. E! is also said to have been unhappy with the poor ratings the programme attracted.