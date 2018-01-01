Comedian Jack Whitehall hints Liv Tyler has secretly married British partner

Liv Tyler's pal has dropped a huge hint that the actress may have secretly wed her British fiance.

Actor and comedian Jack Whitehall has raised suspicions that The Leftovers actress and sports and entertainment agent Dave Gardner have secretly tied the knot with a post on social media.

The Fresh Meat actor posted a selfie alongside The Lord of the Rings star in a pub, with both in high spirits, and added the cheeky caption: "When your k**b of a friend's wife has more fun with you than him. @davidgardner the king of the melts (idiots)."

Liv and Dave, who is also David Beckham's best friend, started dating back in 2014 and he popped the question in September 2015.

However, the pair put off their wedding in 2016 due to the impending arrival of their daughter Lula Rose, who was born in July the same year. The couple also have a son, Sailor Gene, two, and Liv shares a son Milo, 13, with her ex-husband musician Royston Langdon. Gardner is also raising son Grey, 10, from his marriage to actress Davinia Taylor.

"We kinda talk about it, but we have a lot on our plate right now," Liv told E! News in 2016 of their decision to call off the wedding.

More recently, the actress, who has made her home in London with Gardner and their brood, said it was the pair's desire to add to their families that brought her closer to her British fiance.

"We both wanted to have a family and children and a partnership and love," she explained to Red magazine. "Our jobs are high stress and high energy and constantly moving, so it's really just the family part we're on the same page about, which is amazing because I know that's often quite tricky for couples."