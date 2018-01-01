Tessa Thompson: 'Lena Dunham wasn't involved in Time's Up'

Tessa Thompson has insisted Lena Dunham was not involved in the planning process of the Time's Up movement, despite her appearance in a group photograph.

The Thor: Ragnarok star shared a group picture of some of the actresses behind the Time's Up movement, which aims to tackle gender inequality, discrimination and harassment, on Instagram.

Many fans were quick to notice that Lena appeared in the photo alongside Tessa and stars including Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson, Emma Stone and Kerry Washington and questioned why she was included in the campaign after she caused controversy in November (17) by suggesting a woman was lying about sexual assault allegations against Girls producer Murray Miller.

Tessa responded to the fan and made it clear that Lena had no real part in the Time's Up movement, she just showed up for the group snap.

"Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months. We hosted an open house for the actresses for red carpet messaging and Lena's presence was a surprise to us all.

"This is a time of reckoning. And for many, a re-education. So many women also have real work to do. I'm afraid it's too nuanced a conversation to have on this platform. But I hear you, and know that your thoughts and words are not lost on me. It's been discussed."

Tessa, 34, has since deleted the photo, which Lena also shared on Instagram with the caption, "Humbled to stand alongside these amazing women and say #TIMESUP on systemic oppression, underrepresentation, discrimination, abuse and violence in all industries."

In November, actress Aurora Perrineau alleged Miller sexually assaulted her in 2012, when she was 17, and she filed a complaint with police officials in West Hollywood, California. At the time, Lena and her collaborator Jenni Konner issued a statement in which they wrote, "Our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 per cent of assault cases that are misreported every year." The statement sparked controversy and the duo apologised.