Hayley Williams invites Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo to perform with Paramore

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has invited Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo to perform with her band, after seeing a video of the actor covering one of their songs.

As well as his acting career, 15-year-old Gaten, who plays Dustin Henderson in the hit Neftlix series, also enjoys playing music with his cover band Work In Progress.

Footage emerged last month (Dec17) of the group performing tunes from Foo Fighters and Fall Out Boy, as well as Paramore's Misery Business.

After seeing the video, Hayley took to Twitter to express her delight and invite Gaten to perform with Paramore on a future occasion, writing: "I saw your band’s Miz Biz cover and all i can say is: 'open invite to crash a pmore (sic) stage and thrash those luscious locks around (& harmonize, obv) whenever the spirit (of rock) leads you'."

Clearly thrilled with the recognition, Gaten later replied: "Dude!! Yesss!!!! Let’s make this happen! Thanks."

Gaten's profile looks set to get even bigger with the recent confirmation that Stranger Things will return for a third season. However, in an interview with VMan magazine, the teenager opened up about his sideline career in music, explaining: "I love music, I’m very passionate about it, and I want to learn how to play every instrument you could imagine. I want to learn how to record and express myself through music."

And Hayley's invitation is sure to go down a treat with Gaten's sister Sabrina, who is also a member of Work In Progress and a massive fan of the rock band.

Asked what kind of music he likes, Gaten replied: "Classic rock: Led Zeppelin, Rush, I also love Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Three Days Grace, Paramore - my sister loves Paramore."