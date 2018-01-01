NEWS Hugh Grant to become a father for the fifth time Newsdesk Share with :







Hugh Grant is set to become a father for the fifth time.



The Four Weddings and a Funeral star is expecting his third child with his partner Anna Eberstein, according to a report in Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet.



Anna's mother Susanne Eberstein, a Swedish politician, is quoted in the newspaper and appeared to confirm the news.



"I'm very happy to be getting another grandchild. She's due rather soon," she told the publication.



The couple's first child John Mungo was born in September 2012 and they had a second new arrival in December 2015. The British actor also has two children, Felix, four, and Tabitha, six, with former girlfriend Tinglan Hong.



Hugh and Anna hit the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (07Jan17), where Anna was pictured appearing to show off a growing baby bump in her all-black outfit.



Hugh discovered he had more to celebrate on Tuesday (09Jan18), as he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards. The 57-year-old received his nod for his role as a washed-up actor in the Paddington sequel.

