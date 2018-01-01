NEWS Actress Michelle Williams dating New York financial consultant Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Michelle Williams has reportedly found love again with a New York-based financial consultant.



The Brokeback Mountain star was first linked to Andrew Youmans, 50, back in July (17), when they were spotted together in Rome, Italy, where Michelle was filming her new movie All the Money in the World.



According to People.com, they have continued to maintain a low-key romance, and Michelle recently sparked speculation suggesting they were engaged by stepping out with a heart-shaped diamond on her left ring finger.



However, the 37-year-old actress, who also sported the accessory at the Golden Globes on Sunday (07Jan18), dismissed the claims at the Los Angeles prizegiving, insisting it was simply "beautiful jewellery".



Williams has yet to comment on her new relationship, but it's thought to be her first since she dated author Jonathan Safran Foer in 2015.



The star previously insisted her love life wasn't a priority, as she was focused on raising her 12-year-old daughter Matilda, from her romance with the late Heath Ledger, who died in 2008.



"It's hard to romanticise romance when you're 36," she explained to The Wall Street Journal last year (17). "When you've been a parent for 11 years and you've done it alone, you don't have romantic ideals, because you have a practical understanding that you can do it by yourself."



Michelle insisted she was still open to a happy ending, but wasn't holding her breath: "The romantic idea of meeting your person and having a storybook family life that looks like the model you grew up with - that doesn't really exist for me," she added.



The star previously also dated actor Jason Segel and filmmaker Cary Fukunaga.

