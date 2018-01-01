NEWS Alyssa Milano calls on Ivanka Trump to donate to sexual harassment fund Newsdesk Share with :







Alyssa Milano has called on U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka to donate to the Time's Up movement after the First Daughter tweeted her support for the cause.



The new campaign, which calls for the end of gender inequality, discrimination and harassment, was the talk of the Golden Globes on Sunday (07Jan18), where Oprah Winfrey gave a powerful speech declaring the time is up on sexism and mistreatment of women, across all colours and classes.



Ivanka shared footage of the speech on Twitter on Monday night and gushed, "Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United."



Her tweet drew criticism from users, who accused her of being a part of the problem and keeping quiet about sexual harassment allegations aimed at her father. Trump has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by multiple women and famously bragged about grabbing women "by the p**sy" in a 2005 audio recording, which was released during his 2016 presidential election campaign.



Alyssa, one of the women at the forefront of the #MeToo sexual harassment campaign, replied, "Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers," before sharing a link to the Time's Up website. The fund is designed to help women and men across all work environments fight sexual harassment.



Rosie O'Donnell also replied, mentioning Ivanka's husband and senior Trump advisor Jared Kushner and their three children, writing, "time is up vanky for u - daddy and jared - oprah knows - so do we ... awaken child - now or never - u have 3 babies woman... try harder (sic)."



Model Chrissy Teigen got straight to the point by simply replying, "ew go away" and actress Jennifer Esposito wrote, "Can you pls start with your Dad. Thanks friend."

