Tessa Thompson: 'My Lena Dunham comments were misinterpreted'

Actress Tessa Thompson has backtracked over comments she made about Lena Dunham's lack of involvement in the Time's Up campaign, insisting her remarks were "misinterpreted" in the press.

The Thor: Ragnarok star hit headlines after claiming Lena was "not anywhere present" in the creation of the new Hollywood movement, which aims to tackle gender inequality, discrimination and harassment, after the Girls creator and actress was featured in a recent Instagram photo with Tessa and other female celebrities, key to the formation of the initiative.

Fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Lena's presence at the meeting after she caused controversy in November (17) by suggesting actress Aurora Perrineau had been lying about sexual assault allegations made against Girls producer Murray Miller - statements Dunham subsequently apologised for.

Dunham has since insisted she wanted to be more involved with the Time's Up campaign earlier on, but was unable to do so, and instead accepted an invitation by a friend to join the ladies for the get-together, which was held in the lead up to Sunday's (07Jan18) Golden Globes, where the majority of stars wore black to show their support for the initiative.

"I was honored... to observe the work that these amazing women have been doing the past few months (at the meeting)," Lena shared in a statement issued to IndieWire.com. "For highly personal reasons, I've been unable to join previous efforts but being asked to be a part of this celebratory moment was truly beautiful. I've worked with Tessa and respect her artistry and admire her consistent candor."

Now Tessa has revealed she has personally reached out to Lena to clarify her remarks, because she never intended for the social media comment to create friction between them.

"I sometimes lack finesse in navigating social media," she wrote in a lengthy message on Twitter on Tuesday (09Jan18). "Hard to discuss issues with nuance there. A response I made to comments on an Instagram post became fodder for a piece that I believe was designed to create conflict where there isn't any. It's perhaps more complex than that. But I, in no way, want to diminish Lena Dunham and her work, her voice, and her importance.

"We have spoken and she knows my heart... I regret that my words were misinterpreted to distract from the most important thing: The Time's Up campaign is for everyone, in all capacities, contributions big and small. It doesn't belong to any one. It is for us all..."