Rose McGowan selling her house to cover legal bills

Actress Rose McGowan is selling her house to pay for legal fees related to her Harvey Weinstein rape accusations.

The former Charmed star allegedly accepted a payment for her silence after claiming Weinstein sexually assaulted her 20 years ago, but went public about the incident last year (17) as part of an expose into the disgraced movie boss' sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has denied her claims and now McGowan reveals she's going broke as she attempts to cover her legal fees, related to the matter.

“It’s really scary, I’m having to sell my house right now to pay legal bills fighting off the monsters," she told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Tuesday (09Jan17), hinting her new war in court has to do with an apparent non-disclosure agreement.

"I never signed an NDA, actually. That was a mistake the press made, and actually a mistake that I made for a long time. (I was misinformed) by a lawyer that I had signed one, when in fact it turned out I hadn’t. I thought, 'I remember refusing that. I think NDAs, as we’re finding out, can be broken'."

Rose is one of the many sexual assault victims who have come forward with stories of abuse against Weinstein, who has now been accused of molestation or misconduct by over 80 women. The controversy has sparked the Hollywood-heavy Time's Up initiative, launched on New Year's Day to help sexual assault victims cover their legal costs.

Rose thinks the campaign is a good idea, but she fears it won't make a difference as it is.

"I know the people that are behind this," she tells WENN. "I know where they have their meetings and I know who's sponsoring it... I know these people and I've known them for a real long time.

"What people see from the outside on the red carpet, I see the behind-the-scenes, so I know a lot of things."

Rose previously made headlines by slamming her Hollywood peers, even accusing actress Meryl Streep of being silently complicit in Weinstein's abuse against women late last year (17), and the star reveals she has now made it her personal mission to alter the way society views sex crimes in every community by taking up the issue in political and legal arenas.

"Changing governments and how they view sexual harassment is on my list," she shares.