Greta Gerwig forgot Globes speech after spotting Oprah Winfrey

Actress-turned-filmmaker Greta Gerwig has blamed Oprah Winfrey's superstar presence at the Golden Globes for forgetting to thank her boyfriend during her acceptance speech.

The Frances Ha star was honoured with the prize for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her directorial debut, Lady Bird, at Sunday's (07Jan18) ceremony, and although Greta had prepared a speech, her mind went blank as soon as she spotted Oprah in the front row.

"I had an entire speech that I was going to give, and I went up there, and none of it came out!" she cringed on U.S. talk show The View. "I looked at Oprah and I was like, 'It's gone!'."

Greta managed to express her thanks to her film's stars, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, but she accidentally snubbed her boyfriend, fellow writer/director Noah Baumbach, and she felt terrible as soon as she realised.

"I forgot to thank Noah Baumbach, who's my partner and supporter, and I had a whole thing about him because he's my favourite writer...," she said. "I got off stage and I was like, 'No!'."

Luckily, Noah, who was nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 2006 for The Squid and the Whale, was completely sympathetic and couldn't have been nicer to his longtime lover and creative collaborator.

"As I was coming back to the table, he was already looking at me and said, 'Please don't feel bad, please don't feel bad! I know (what it's like)'. He was very sweet."

Greta will most likely get a chance to make it up to Noah at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards as her film is up for eight awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Lady Bird is also up for four awards at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in March (18), and on Tuesday morning (09Jan18), Gerwig landed a nod for Best Screenplay (Original) at the BAFTAs, while Lady Bird is expected to earn a few more nominations when the Oscars shortlist is released later this month (Jan18).