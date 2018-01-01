NEWS Meryl Streep declares her love for men in awards speech Newsdesk Share with :







Meryl Streep declared her love for men as she accepted the best actress gong at the National Board of Review Awards on Tuesday (09Jan18).



Just days after Sunday's Golden Globes, which saw supporters of the Time's Up movement wearing all-black dress code, Meryl joined actors and filmmakers including her The Post co-star Tom Hanks, Angelina Jolie, and Get Out director Jordan Peele at the ceremony held at the Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on Tuesday evening.



The three-time Oscar winner, who was awarded the best actress honour for her role as Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg's The Post, took a moment in her speech to pay tribute to the men who have supported her throughout her career.



"I love men," she began. "Yeah, I know it's the year of the woman and everything, but all of my mentors have been men," Meryl said, according to USA Today. Her mentors include Public Theater founder Joseph Papp and directors Mike Nichols and Alan Pakula.



The 68-year-old actress' latest movie The Post is a dramatisation of the lead up to The Washington Post's 1971 decision to publish the Pentagon Papers, which was led by publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee. The movie took home best film and actor for Meryl's co-star Tom.



"Our film, in this very fraught moment, is about the best working situation between a man and a woman - where respect and devotion to the work is paramount," the Iron Lady actress continued. "Honestly, in my 40 years of making movies, that's been my experience almost all the time."



Meryl ended her speech by sharing an anecdote from Pentagon Papers whistle-blower Daniel Ellsberg, who recently told the star, "'You know, this moment for women? This #MeToo? This Time's Up? This is your Pentagon Papers moment,'" and she added, "I think the movie really did meet its moment in time, and the Time's Up. So let's go, girls!"

