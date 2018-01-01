Greta Gerwig vows to never work with Woody Allen again

Greta Gerwig has vowed to never work with director Woody Allen again after reading articles by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accusing him of sexual assault.

Many actors and actresses who have appeared in Allen's films have received criticism and been asked to explain why they chose to work with him, despite the filmmaker being accused of sexually abusing Farrow, who publicly renewed the claims in 2014.

The pressure has increased in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal, as some Hollywood figures have been forced to disappear from the industry, while Allen continues to work and score high-profile actors for his projects.

Greta was asked if she regretted working with Allen on 2012 movie To Rome with Love backstage at the Golden Globes after her movie Lady Bird won the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy on Sunday (07Jan18), but she got flustered and ultimately side-stepped the question.

However, she finally answered it during a chat with director Aaron Sorkin for the New York Times, admitting she had given it a lot of thought and had finally decided what she wanted to say.

"I can only speak for myself and what I've come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film," she said. "I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow's two different pieces made me realise that I increased another woman's pain, and I was heartbroken by that realisation.

"I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward."

Greta's To Rome with Love co-star Ellen Page previously admitted that doing that movie is "the biggest regret of my career" in a Facebook post in November (17). She wrote, "I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because 'of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.'"

Kate Winslet, who stars in his upcoming movie Wonder Wheel, has also been asked questions about choosing to work with him, and she told the New York Times about the allegations: "I don't know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false".