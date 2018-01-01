NEWS Hugh Grant chugs beer from a shoe on late-night talk show Newsdesk Share with :







Hugh Grant chugged beer from a shoe during a TV talk show interview on Wednesday (09Jan18).



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy questioned the British actor about a video that surfaced in June (17) showing him doing a "shoey" or drinking beer from a shoe at an event held at his alma mater, Oxford University.



Explaining the clip to the audience, Hugh said that the ritual is a "silly thing" done by rugby players.



"They drink beer out of their shoe, it's a kind of rite of passage," he said. "I happened to be back at my old university and I bumped into the rugby team - I used to play for them, God knows when it was, probably 35 years ago. And they made me drink an enormous quantity of "snakebite" (half beer, half cider), it's appalling, and then they made me do a shoey. I wanted to be down with the young people."



Two pints of beer then appeared on the talk show set and both Hugh and Jimmy removed one shoe, filled it with liquor and proceeded to messily gulp it back as the audience cheered.



During the chat, Jimmy also mentioned how Hugh had been in Los Angeles for the 2018 Golden Globes earlier in the week (07Jan18), where he acted as a presenter. While the Paddington 2 star happily suited up for the Hollywood bash, and walked the red carpet with partner Anna Eberstein, he also shared how shocked he was about some of the comments made about his appearance on Twitter after the show.



"I did enjoy it but I made the schoolboy error of looking at Twitter afterwards. I thought I'd been fine and looked quite nice all done up in my dickie bow (bow tie), and Twitter said I was aging like mayonnaise, the bags under my eyes were like scrotums, was I wearing a wig? - my whole hair had its own little hashtag," the 57-year-old laughed.



Hugh added that even his bodyguard at the ceremony was "quite worried" about his attire and even pulled out a lint roller and took "bits of fluff" off of his suit at one point.

