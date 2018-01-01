Jeremy Piven enjoys date with Liana Mendoza

Embattled Entourage star Jeremy Piven has sparked rumours of a new romance after enjoying a date with actress Liana Mendoza.

Piven was pictured stepping out with the Spanish beauty in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (09Jan18), when they dined at Catalina Bar & Grill.

The actor chose a casual look by donning a white T-shirt and dark jeans, but Mendoza, who has appeared in the films G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and The Love Guru, was clearly dressed to impress, braving the chilly temperatures by wearing a sexy black gown, which had a plunging neckline and two thigh-high slits in the skirt.

She also appeared to be wearing Jeremy's jacket, in photos obtained by TMZ.com.

The date night comes as the 52-year-old continues to battle allegations of sexual assault, after he was initially accused of groping former Entourage extra Ariane Bellamar on set.

Piven vehemently dismissed the allegations, but has since faced claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour from three other women - all of which he has denied.

To prove his innocence, he voluntarily took a lie detector test, administered by a member of the American Polygraph Association, on 13 November (17), and passed.

Piven isn't the only star to face allegations of sexual harassment or assault - Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Tambor, and Ed Westwick have also found themselves in the spotlight since movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was exposed as a reported serial sexual predator in exposes in The New York Times and The New Yorker in early October (17).