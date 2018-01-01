Margot Robbie stunned to find Ellen DeGeneres and Barack Obama at honeymoon hotel

Margot Robbie was left starstruck and speechless when she realised she was honeymooning with former U.S. President Barack Obama and Ellen DeGeneres last year (17).

The actress and her husband, Tom Ackerley, delayed their honeymoon to complete work on real-life figure skating drama I, Tonya and jetted off to Tahiti for a little fun in the sun.

After spending four days in a remote beach shack, the couple checked into a luxury resort and Margot was stunned to find they weren't the only celebrities there during a trip to the gym.

"We get there, but it's raining," the 27-year-old Suicide Squad star recalled during her first visit to DeGeneres' daytime talk show on Wednesday (10Jan18). "We look disgusting, because we haven't seen our reflections in four days. We (asked), 'Oh, what can we do here when it's raining?' And they're like, 'Oh, there's the spa, or there's the gym'.

"We were like, 'Oh, I don't really wanna work out, but I guess we could do something at the gym'. So, we get changed to go the gym and Tom puts on these shorts, they're the oldest gym shorts and they're tiny... like, really short, and there's nothing underneath.

"We walk into the gym and running on a treadmill is Ellen. And then on the treadmill next to her is Portia (de Rossi), her wife... I was already starstuck and then she's (Ellen) like, 'Have you met Obama?' We were like, 'What?' And standing next to them is former President Barack Obama. I'm not kidding."

Robbie reveals her husband was mortified because he was wearing shorts that exposed his manhood, and had to spend much of the gym session with a towel covering his genitals, while Ellen had to avert her eyes as she joked about his gym attire.