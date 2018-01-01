TV executives stand by James Franco following sexual misconduct claims

Executives at U.S. cable network HBO are standing by James Franco after the actor was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour earlier this week.

The 39-year-old stars in and executive produces the series The Deuce, which airs on the network, and bosses at the company are refusing to halt production after investigating their leading man's behaviour on set.

“We have verified that no complaints about Mr. Franco have come in on The Deuce production,” HBO bosses said in a statement to Deadline.

Focusing on the pornography scene in 1970s New York, the drama has been renewed for a second season.

The backlash against Franco began on Sunday (07Jan18) after he accepted a Golden Globe award for his performance in The Disaster Artist. After he took the stage, actress Ally Sheedy tweeted and then deleted a cryptic message, in which she appeared to reference his lewd conduct.

The two worked together on the off-Broadway play The Long Shift in 2014.

"James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business," she wrote.

Noting the anti-sexual harassment movement that was a big talking point throughout the ceremony, she added: "Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much..."

Sheedy's remarks prompted others to take aim at Franco, with actress Violet Paley accusing Franco of exposing himself in front of her and offering her and "a few other girls an overdue, annoyed, convenient phone 'apology'" two weeks ago.

And actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan tweeted: "remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it?"

Franco denied the accusations during an appearance on America's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (09Jan18), stating, "I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy," he said. "I had nothing but a great time with her. I have total respect for her.”

He also referred to the other allegations against him as "not accurate."

Franco's appearance on The Late Show came just hours after an upcoming New York Times TimesTalk event, at which he was set to appear with his brother Dave, was abruptly scrapped without explanation.