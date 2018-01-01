Michelle Williams' daughter encouraged her to reshoot All the Money in the World scenes

Michelle Williams' 12-year-old daughter encouraged her mum to ditch the family's Thanksgiving plans to reshoot scenes for All the Money in the World following Kevin Spacey's sex scandal.

Director Ridley Scott decided to cut Spacey from the completed Getty family kidnapping drama after he was accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour, and he called on Christopher Plummer to step in and play billionaire J. Paul Getty.

The filmmaker, cast and crew raced to reshoot scenes in November (17) in an ambitious attempt to keep to the movie's December release schedule, and Michelle confesses it was her daughter, Matilda, who pushed her to go back to work over the U.S. holiday.

"I had to break the news to my family and tell them I wasn't going be home (for Thanksgiving) and make alternate arrangements for them," she told Vulture. "But everyone was so supportive, no one more than my 12-year-old daughter, who said, 'You worked so hard on this. Don't let it be ruined because of one bad man.'"

And although Michelle previously admitted she was relieved to be able to salvage the project, she reveals the whole situation took a toll on her, emotionally.

"It's just been up and down, up and down, and has meant that I've worked every day for the last two months," she explained. "It's been an emotional roller coaster."

"It's just been such a strange saga of highs and lows and ups and downs," continued the actress, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for the film. "To go from what was surprisingly one of the most exciting and creative experiences of my whole life with (Ridley)... to have it kind of skid into the dirt with Kevin Spacey (was upsetting)..."

Meanwhile, Williams is facing a new controversy over the All the Money in the World reshoots, amid reports suggesting she was only paid $1,000 (£740) for the extra 10 days' work, compared to her co-star Mark Wahlberg's estimated $1.5 million (£11.1 million) compensation package, according to USA Today.

Officials at Sony Pictures, the studio behind the film, have yet to comment on the disparity claims, which have prompted a number of celebrities, including Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, and Amber Tamblyn to speak out in support of Michelle.

The Oscar nominee's best friend, actress Busy Phillips, also blasted the alleged pay gap, writing on Twitter, "UNACCEPTABLE. UNACCEPTABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TO SAY THE LEAST."

Ironically, both Michelle and Mark are represented by officials from the same talent agency, William Morris Endeavor.