Harvey Weinstein attacked in restaurant

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was reportedly attacked at a restaurant in Arizona on Tuesday night (09Jan18) after turning down a fan's request for a photo.

The producer was dining with another man at Elements restaurant in Scottsdale when a fellow guest asked to take his picture.

The restaurant manager tells TMZ Weinstein, who is in the state seeking treatment following accusations of rape and sexual misconduct, politely declined the request and shook the fan's hand.

The man, named Steve, returned to his table but approached the producer again as he got up to leave, urging his dinner companion to capture the meeting on his cellphone camera.

Steve, who tells TMZ he had been drinking, told the movie boss he was "a piece of s**t for what you did to these women", and then threw a punch at him.

The restaurant manager claims Weinstein dodged two punches and almost fell over as he stepped back.

The filmmaker declined to press charges and quickly left the restaurant.

Weinstein was forced to step down as a board member at his production firm The Weinstein Company last year (17), after the publication of exposes in The New York Times and New Yorker magazine, detailing decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.

He fled to Arizona for treatment and counselling after his marriage to designer Georgina Chapman collapsed.

The producer maintains he never forced any woman to have sex with him.

More than 80 women have come forward with accusations of inappropriate behaviour, rape and misconduct against Weinstein.