Red-faced Greta Gerwig smashed award seconds after receiving it

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig was left red-faced on Tuesday night (09Jan18) when she dropped and smashed her National Board of Review Award just seconds after receiving it.

Greta was presented with the best director gong at the star-studded ceremony at the Cipriani 42nd Street in New York for her work on the highly-anticipated movie, which stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. However, as she made her way backstage at the event, Greta accidentally dropped the glass plaque gong - at which point it smashed.

"Stephen Colbert presented her with the award," a source told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six. "(When they headed backstage) she was so excited and nervous that the award slipped out of her hands and shattered into pieces onto Cipriani’s marble floor. She kept saying, 'I can’t believe I just did that!'"

However, Greta wasn't the only clumsy award winner at the event. Amy Pascal, producer of Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks' new movie The Post, also broke her prize for Best Picture.

"Both ladies felt much less klutzy after that," the insider noted.

Greta and Amy even posed for a picture together, with the latter sheepishly holding her cracked plaque.

Filmmaker Greta has been a red carpet regular this awards season, thanks to Lady Bird. The film is hotly tipped to earn her an Oscar nomination as well, after it also took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the recent awards.

But if Greta does earn a golden statuette at the Oscars in March, she will have to work hard to ensure her acceptance speech is up to par. The director revealed her embarrassment following the Golden Globes after going blank with her speech as soon as she spotted Oprah Winfrey in the front row.

"I had an entire speech that I was going to give, and I went up there, and none of it came out!" she admitted on U.S. talk show The View. "I looked at Oprah and I was like, 'It's gone!'."

Greta managed to express her thanks to her film's stars, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, but she accidentally snubbed her boyfriend, fellow writer/director Noah Baumbach.