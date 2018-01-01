NEWS Mira Sorvino apologises to Dylan Farrow for working with Woody Allen Newsdesk Share with :







Mighty Aphrodite star Mira Sorvino has written a public apology to Dylan Farrow for "turning a blind eye" to abuse allegations against her adoptive father Woody Allen.



In the early '90s, Dylan's mother Mia Farrow accused the director and her ex-partner of abusing Dylan, who was seven at the time. The filmmaker has always denied the allegations and has never been charged with a crime, but the accusations have continued to hit headlines ever since Dylan publicly renewed the claims in 2014.



Mira starred alongside Allen in 1995's Mighty Aphrodite, which he also directed, and in an open letter addressed to Dylan, she has apologised for not taking the abuse allegations seriously at the time.



"I confess that at the time I worked for Woody Allen I was a naive young actress," she wrote on The Huffington Post on Wednesday (10Jan18). "I swallowed the media’s portrayal of your abuse allegations against your father as an outgrowth of a twisted custody battle between Mia Farrow and him, and did not look further into the situation, for which I am terribly sorry."



She explained it was a "dream role" for her and assured Dylan she never experienced inappropriate behaviour with Allen, before adding, "But this does not excuse my turning a blind eye to your story simply because I wanted desperately for it not to be so."



The 50-year-old, who went on to win an Oscar for the part, continued, "It is difficult to sever ties and denounce your heroes, your benefactors, whom you fondly admired and felt a debt of gratitude toward for your entire career’s existence. To decide, although they may be fantastically talented and helped you enormously, that you believe they have done things for which there can be no excuse. But that is where we stand today."



Mira revealed last year (17) that she had spurned sexual advances from producer Harvey Weinstein. In December, she had a chat with Dylan's brother Ronan, one of the leading reporters of the sexual harassment scandal, who pointed her towards "publicly available details" of Dylan's case, and she now believes her story.



She wrote, "I am so sorry, Dylan! I cannot begin to imagine how you have felt, all these years as you watched someone you called out as having hurt you as a child, a vulnerable little girl in his care, be lauded again and again, including by me and countless others in Hollywood who praised him and ignored you. As a mother and a woman, this breaks my heart for you. I am so, so sorry!"



The actress, who apologised for taking so long to address working with Allen, also pledged to never work with him again.

