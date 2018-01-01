Luke Wilson and Jeffrey Wright join The Goldfinch adaptation

Luke Wilson and Jeffrey Wright have been cast in the upcoming film version of novel The Goldfinch.

Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios are adapting Donna Tartt's 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for the big screen, which follows lead character Theodore Decker who is taken in by a wealthy New York family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort has been tapped to star as Theodore, with The Hollywood Reporter now reporting that Luke has been cast as his abusive and alcoholic father Larry Decker, who reappears in his life in an attempt to take care of him.

Luke was last seen onscreen in comedy-drama Brad's Status, alongside Ben Stiller, and The Girl Who Invented Kissing. He recently wrapped appearances in Berlin, I Love You as well as Jonathan Watson's Arizona.

In addition, Boardwalk Empire actor Jeffrey is reportedly in talks for a key part in the film.

According to Variety, the star is set to play James 'Hobie' Hobart, the partner of Welton 'Welty' Blackwell, whom Theo encounters in the bombing and who gives him a ring and an enigmatic message before dying.

Jeffrey will soon be back on the small screen as Bernard Lowe in Westworld, and has also recently completed filming on Anthony Mandler's Monster and A.J. Edwards' Friday's Child.

The Goldfinch is to be directed by Brooklyn helmer John Crowley, using a screenplay from Peter Straughan.

Sarah Paulson and Dunkirk actor Aneurin Barnard also feature, with the film set to hit cinemas in October 2019.