Martin McDonagh working on reunion with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson

Martin McDonagh is writing a script for a movie which will reunite his In Bruges co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

The British-Irish screenwriter and director's latest movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri recently won four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama. The last time one of his movies was nominated was in 2009, for his comedy In Bruges, which starred Colin and Brendan as two hitmen in hiding out in the Belgian city.

Martin has revealed in a new interview that he is working on a project to reunite them all, but it's nowhere near ready.

"I've been working on one over the past couple of years, something to try and get - I shouldn't really say it because it will go crazy on the Internet - something to get Colin and Brendan back together," he said, according to the Irish Independent.

"It's not quite right and I don't want to follow up In Bruges with something that is not as good because we were all happy with that... But I'm going to keep working on it and I think it will be west of Ireland set and not set in the present day."

Martin has worked with both actors since - with Brendan in 2011's The Guard and Colin in 2012's Seven Psychopaths, which also starred Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson, who both appear in Three Billboards.

He explained to Irish broadcaster RTE that he likes to work with the same actors because there is "a joy in working with friends".

"The reason you keep going back to them as well as that they're nice people; it's great to go to work knowing that everyone's going to do a good job but you're going to have fun too," he said.

He wrote the lead role of Three Billboards specifically for Frances McDormand, who has gone on to win a Golden Globe and land a BAFTA nomination for her performance. It received a total of nine BAFTA nods, including Best Film, on Tuesday (09Jan18).