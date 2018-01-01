Corey Feldman unfazed by 'egregious' sexual battery allegations

Actor Corey Feldman is not surprised to be facing sexual battery allegations, suggesting his former bandmates are exacting revenge on him for cancelling their tour.

The Lost Boys star hit headlines on Wednesday (10Jan18) after TMZ reported that an unidentified woman had filed a police complaint in Los Angeles on Monday (08Jan18), accusing Feldman of grabbing her backside without permission in early 2017.

Further details about the incident have yet to be released, but Feldman's representative was quick to respond, insisting the 46-year-old "vehemently denies these egregious claims".

Now the former child star has shared his own comments about the accusations via Twitter, telling fans he was expecting some kind of controversy, as he speculated former members of his backing band, Corey's Angels, may be behind the allegations.

"FRIENDS, FANS, & #FELDFAM WE KNEW THIS WAS COMING," he began. "AS U ALL KNOW WE HAV BEEN WARNED OF THREATS OF ATTACKS FROM A FEW OF THE FORMER 'ANGELS' FROM MY BAND SINCE I HAD 2 CANCEL MY TOUR UNEXPECTEDLY (sic)."

Feldman went on to suggest the shows were scrapped so he could focus on exposing paedophiles in Hollywood, who allegedly used him and others for sex when he was a child.

His spokesperson has also issued a new statement to People.com, writing, "Corey remains focused on his mission to fight the war of inappropriate behavior towards men and women of all ages. Given his own painful experiences, the last thing he would ever want to do is make anyone else feel the way that he did.

"He is confident that the motives behind these false accusations will be revealed and that the truth will prevail. He also thanks his fans for their continued love, support and belief in him."