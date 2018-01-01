Helen Mirren doesn't want to be remembered as The Queen

Helen Mirren has vowed never to play Queen Elizabeth II again because she doesn't want her career to be defined by the royal role.

The great Dame has portrayed The Queen twice, picking up a Best Actress Oscar for the role in The Queen and winning acclaim as the royal onstage in The Audience, but she has no interest in taking on the monarch a third time.

"I wanted to kind of get away from that. I like to move forward, not back," she says. "It's wonderful that I (portrayed Queen Elizabeth twice), it was wonderful that it was a success, but I didn't want (a) headline when I'm knocked over by a bus (to read) 'The Queen Knocked Over by Bus'."

Mirren is, however, a big fan of Claire Foy's portrayal of Elizabeth as a young queen in TV series The Crown.

"I think it's (the show) incredibly accurate," Dame Helen tells U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "I think Claire Foy was brilliant. I sent her an email congratulating her. It was fantastic."

Foy portrayed Elizabeth in the first two seasons of the Netflix series and she will be replaced by Broadchurch star Olivia Colman for season three.

The young Brit made the announcement at the end of last year, revealing her successor will be "really exciting and great and amazing."

Foy insisted she always knew she'd have to give up the role after two seasons and pass on the crown to another actress, but she'll forever be grateful for the opportunity to play The Queen.

"I always knew from the get-go that I was only going to be doing two series so I'm just very very grateful that I have had such a wonderful time playing that part and making friends for life," she smiled.