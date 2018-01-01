Bella Thorne's mum had no idea her daughter had been molested

Actress Bella Thorne's mum had no idea her daughter had been molested as a child until she went public with her claims.

The Blended star recently revealed she was assaulted until she was 14, and feared at one point she would always be a victim.

Contacted for a comment about her daughter's big reveal, Bella's mum Tamara Thorne told the Daily Mail she never knew her daughter had been sexually abused.

"It's a private family matter and I only just found out now," she told the outlet. "I'm just talking to a therapist about it. I'm processing it - it's not something I knew about before.

"I hadn't heard about it before. I want to talk to my therapist first about it. I'm actually going to see a therapist, a psychologist about it."

Bella first revealed she had been molested on Twitter last month (Dec17), stating: "The world can be a sick place sometimes."

The 20-year-old didn't go into further details about her alleged abuse, but earlier this week she offered up new details from her painful past.

"I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14 (sic)," she wrote. "When I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive."

She concluded her latest note by stating: "Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated."