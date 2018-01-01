Greta Gerwig scores Oscars boost with Directors Guild of America Awards nomination

Greta Gerwig has become only the eighth woman to be nominated for a Feature Film prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

The actress-turned-moviemaker's critically-acclaimed family drama, Lady Bird, has landed her on the shortlist for the top honour at the 2018 ceremony, alongside fellow awards season favourites Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water, and Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Dunkirk's Christopher Nolan and Jordan Peele, recognised for Get Out, round out the shortlist.

Previous female filmmakers to make the cut for the DGA Feature Film category include Barbra Streisand, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, and Kathryn Bigelow, who has twice been nominated, and won for 2008's The Hurt Locker.

Since 1948, all but seven of the eventual winners of the accolade have gone on to repeat their success at the Oscars, with Damien Chazelle claiming the Best Director Academy Award last year (17) after taking home the DGA gong.

Meanwhile, Jordan Peele is also up for the First-Time Feature Film Director title, competing against Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game), Taylor Sheridan (Wind River), William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth), and Geremy Jasper (Patti Cake$).

The film acknowledgements, released on Thursday (10Jan18), emerge a day after the DGA's TV nods were revealed, with Game of Thrones scoring three of the five mentions in the Dramatic Series category. The Handmaid's Tale, Master of None, and Big Little Lies were also among the notable nominees.

The 2018 DGA Awards will be hosted by filmmaker Judd Apatow in Beverly Hills, California on 3 February (18).