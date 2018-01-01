Michelle Williams lived out childhood dream working with Christopher Plummer

Working with Christopher Plummer on new film All the Money in the World was a childhood dream come true for The Sound of Music superfan Michelle Williams.

Plummer was drafted in at late notice to replace Kevin Spacey as oil billionaire J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott's project, after the disgraced American Beauty star was hit with a series of sexual misconduct allegations in October (17).

The reshoots took place over America's Thanksgiving holiday in late November (17), as Scott rushed to keep the real-life kidnapping drama's December release date, and despite the circumstances, it was a bucket list moment for Michelle to meet the man who played Captain Von Trapp, especially as her 12-year-old daughter, Matilda, is also a huge fan.

Speaking to W Magazine before going back to work, she said, "If it was anyone else other than Ridley I would say there's no way, and it's not going to happen, but that man lives off of excitement and he works well under pressure.

"Look, there's no mountain I wouldn't climb for Ridley. I (am giving) him my Thanksgiving Day, which was a hard thing to break to the family but when you're able to tell your daughter that Captain Von Trapp is coming to save the day in real life, you know they - everybody - makes an exception."

The Brokeback Mountain star, whose interview has only now been released, revealed she watched The Sound of Music repeatedly as a kid, because it was one of the few films her "really conservative" parents approved of.

"The Sound of Music is the movie that I've probably seen the most in my life, because it was just about the only thing that my parents condoned that I also wanted to watch," she shared, "so that was probably the most influential film that I watched growing up, and now I'm going to meet Captain Von Trapp (sic)."

Michelle and Matilda, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger, also hatched a plan to have Christopher sing their favourite Sound of Music tune, Edelweiss, with them.

"I said to a friend of mine, 'How soon is too soon to ask Christopher Plummer to sing Edelweiss into my phone for my daughter?'," she recalled, "and my friend said, 'Well, maybe you should take him out to dinner first,' and as soon as I told Matilda what was happening she said, 'Can you get him to? Can we sing with him? I need to meet him immediately and will he sing with us.'"

It's not known if mother and daughter were able to convince the movie veteran to share his musical talents with them, but Michelle recently explained it was Matilda who encouraged her to help salvage All the Money in the World, even if it meant cancelling their holiday plans.

She told Vulture, "Everyone (in her family) was so supportive, no one more than my 12-year-old daughter, who said, 'You worked so hard on this. Don't let it be ruined because of one bad man.'"