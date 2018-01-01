The Shape of Water wins big at Critics' Choice Awards

The Shape of Water earned top honours at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday (11Jan18).

The fantasy thriller was named Best Picture, while Guillermo del Toro picked up the prize for Best Director. Best Production Design and Best Score titles also went to movie.

It was also a big night for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which took home three honours, including acting awards for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, and TV series The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies, which collected seven awards between them in the television categories.

James Franco followed up his Golden Globes win on Sunday by picking up Best Actor in a Comedy for The Disaster Artist, but he was a no show at the ceremony. He is currently battling multiple sexual misconduct claims, sparked by The Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy, who tweeted and then deleted a cryptic message, in which she appeared to reference his lewd conduct, while he was onstage accepting his award on Sunday.

Franco insists all the allegations made against him are “inaccurate”.

Writer/director Jordan Peele was also a big winner at the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday night, claiming the Best Original Screenplay prize for Get Out, which was also named the Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie.

Another major accolade of the evening went to Gary Oldman, who practically cemented an Oscar win with yet another Best Actor gong for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour.

The full list of winners for the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards are:

Best Picture: The Shape of Water

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Young Actor/Actress: Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

Best Acting Ensemble: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay, Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Best Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049

Best Production Design: The Shape of Water

Best Visual Effects: War For the Planet of the Apes

Best Animated Feature: Coco

Best Action Movie: Wonder Woman

Best Comedy:The Big Sick

Best Actor in a Comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Actress in a Comedy, Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Best Sci-fi/Horror Movie, Get Out

Best Foreign Film: In the Fade

Best Song: Remember Me, Coco

Best Score: The Shape of Water

Best Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Drama Series: The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Ted Danson, The Good Place

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Walton Goggins, Vice Principals

Best Supporting in a Drama Series: David Harbour, Stranger Things

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Movie Made for TV: The Wizard of Lies

Best Limited Series: Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Animated Series: Rick and Morty

Best Reality Competition Series: The Voice

Best Structure Reality Series: Shark Tank

Best Unstructured Reality Series: Born This Way

Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Reality Show Host: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race