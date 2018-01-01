Nancy Kerrigan: 'I don't plan to watch I, Tonya'

Ice skating star Nancy Kerrigan has vowed never to watch Margot Robbie's new film about her win-at-all-costs rival Tonya Harding.

Robbie picked up a Critics' Choice Award for her performance on Thursday night (11Jan18) and her film, I, Tonya, is picking up Oscar buzz - but Kerrigan won't be seeing it anytime soon, and she'd like reporters to stop asking her about the movie, which details an attack on the figure skater, organised by Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly.

"I really have nothing to say about it (film)," Nancy tells The Boston Globe. "I haven't seen anything. I haven't watched anything. I've been busy... I haven't seen the movie. I'm just busy living my life."

The 48-year-old former champion adds, "At this point, it's so much easier and better to just be... It's not really part of my life. As you say, I was the victim. Like, that's my role in this whole thing. That's it. It is weird, that's for sure. A bizarre thing. The whole thing was crazy."

Meanwhile, Harding's publicist/agent has dumped the former figure skater for demanding journalists pay fines if they ask her about the attack on Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Michael A. Rosenberg went public with his former client's odd demand in a Facebook post on Thursday, writing: "I, Tonya is now 'goodbye, Tonya'. Unfortunately, we reached an impasse today on how to treat the press in the future.

"Her adamant and final position is that reporters must sign an affidavit stating that they won’t ask her anything 'about the past' or they’ll be fined $25,000. Obviously, it doesn’t work that way, and therefore I’ve chosen to terminate our business relationship."

"I am sad as I write this," he added, "but at the same time I’m happy that I had such an adventure with the movie and with recreating a new positive image for her (Harding) in the public eye. And I sincerely wish her the best."

Harding has always maintained she knew nothing about Gillooly's plans to harm her rival.

She recently told ABC News, "I knew that something was up. I did, however, overhear them talking about stuff, where (Gillooly and his hired hitman said), 'Well, maybe we should take somebody out so we can make sure she gets on the team'. I go, 'What the hell are you talking about?'"