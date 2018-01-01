Rebecca Hall donates Woody Allen film salary to Time's Up movement

Mum-to-be Rebecca Hall has donated her salary from the new Woody Allen film to the Time's Up anti-harassment movement.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday (12Jan18) to explain she now regrets signing on to star in A Rainy Day in New York and admits she feels terrible about agreeing to work with Woody after his estranged daughter accused him of molesting her.

Hall also reveals she was shooting A Rainy Day in New York the day after The New York Times' Harvey Weinstein expose was published - the October, 2017 newspaper article detailed decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault.

Weinstein has since maintained he never forced a woman to have sex with him.

"The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York," the Vicky Cristina Barcelona star writes. "I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day.

"When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes (to the film). He (Allen) gave me one of my first significant roles in film, for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown - easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this.

"In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry."

Revealing she has donated her salary to @timesup, the fund launched on New Year's Day to help victims of abuse and harassment seek justice, Hall adds, "It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation... I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere."

She has also pledged never to work with Allen again.

Hall's statement comes days after Greta Gerwig, who appeared in Allen's 2012 film To Rome With Love, similarly expressed regret about working with the director.

"If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again," Gerwig said. "Dylan Farrow's two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman's pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization."