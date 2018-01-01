Darkest Hour director Joe Wright and wife split

Darkest Hour director Joe Wright and his wife Anoushka Shankar have separated.

A representative for Wright confirmed the news in a statement issued to the New York Post's Page Six column on Friday (12Jan18), revealing the former couple is focused on the "welfare and happiness" of its two children.

"They ask that their privacy be respected," the statement reads. "No further comments will be made on this matter.”

Shankar is the daughter of legendary musician Ravi Shankar and the half-sister of singer Norah Jones.

Three days ago she posted a stunning solo shot on Instagram which hinted at the separation. Alongside it she wrote: “I said I loved you, and you heard me say you were not enough… you asked me to hold you tighter, and I heard you say I was not enough… how could we be enough for each other when we were never enough for ourselves? -new album idea scribblings #lyrics #newmusic #latenights.”

The director wed Shankar in 2010 in London. They share two young sons, named Zubin and Mohan.

Wright previously directed 2007's Atonement, for which he earned multiple Best Director nominations, and 2005's Pride and Prejudice. He was briefly engaged to one of the film's stars, Rosamund Pike, but the pair's wedding plans were abruptly halted in 2008.

Wright was with his Darkest Hour leading man Gary Oldman when he picked up a Best Actor honour at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on Thursday night (11Jan18). It was Oscars favourite Oldman's second big acting prize of the week - he claimed his first Golden Globes win for the film on Sunday.

The film was also nominated for the Outstanding British Film of the Year when the BAFTA nominations were announced this week (ends12Jan18).

Oldman started his speech at the Critics' Choice Awards by heaping praise on Wright, revealing he had forgotten to mention his director in his Globes acceptance speech at the weekend.