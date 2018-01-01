Mark Wahlberg donates huge reshoot fee to Time's Up

Mark Wahlberg has donated his $1.5 million (GBP1.1 million) reshoot fee from All The Money In The World to Time's Up, the legal fund for sexual assault victims.

The Transformers: The Last Knight star has faced growing condemnation in recent days after news emerged that he received the huge fee for an additional 10-day shoot late last year (17), prompted by the recasting of Kevin Spacey's role in the film after actor Anthony Rapp accused the Oscar winner of sexual assault.

Director Ridley Scott quickly decided to recast The Sound of Music legend Christopher Plummer in the film's small but pivotal role of billionaire J. Paul Getty who was asked to pay a massive ransom when his teenage grandson John Paul Getty III was kidnapped in 1973.

But last week (ends12Jan18), USA Today reported that while Mark, who plays a former CIA operative hired to negotiate John Paul Getty III's release, earned $1.5 million for the extra days, Michelle Williams, who plays the boy's mother, earned less than $1000 (GBP734). Both actors are represented by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME).

Ridley told USA Today in December that "everyone (the actors) did it for nothing... they all came in free", while explaining that new cast member Christopher Plummer "had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no." Working for "nothing" is industry-speak meaning actors earn only the minimum fee mandated by the Screen Actors Guild.

The controversy exploded given Hollywood's current focus on sexual harassment scandals and gender pay disparity though neither Ridley nor Michelle has commented on it. Industry sources suggest it is possible that neither was aware of Mark's big pay day until the news was revealed last week.

On Saturday (13Jan18), Mark released a statement announcing the donation which reads: "Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All The Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation. I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name."

Bosses at WME have also donated $500,000 (GBP367,000) to Time's Up and released their own statement.

“The current conversation is a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap. In recognition of the pay discrepancy on All The Money In The World reshoots, WME William Morris is donating an additional $500,000 to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name, following our $1 million (GBP734,000) pledge to the organization earlier this month. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution.”