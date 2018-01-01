NEWS Sterling K. Brown inspired by his family to 'do something beautiful' Newsdesk Share with :







Sterling K. Brown finds "coming home" re-energises him to do his best work.



The star rose to fame late in his career, with his breakthrough role as lawyer Christopher Darden in The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and he's won critical acclaim - and a Golden Globe last Sunday (07Jan18) - for his role in NBC show This Is Us.



With the parts now rolling in on films such as Black Panther and TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Sterling has admitted he has to work at maintaining "balance".



"One day at a time," he smiled, when asked by Entertainment Tonight how he's handling his busy life. "Go and do a film, I go spend some time with my two little boys and my wife and then I go do a TV show and then I come home and do another film.



"But I'm always making sure I'm coming home 'cause what coming home feeds me and allows me is the ability to go back out into the world and try to do something beautiful."



Sterling, who has two young sons, Andrew, six and Amare, two, has been married to wife Ryan Michelle Bathe for ten years. And he is keen for his children to grow up knowing that while he is still breaking barriers, that they feel confident and that they belong wherever they go in the world.



"What I believe the universe holds for all of us is it can be and should be a friendly place," the 41-year-old explained. "Now, oftentimes to the antithesis of that we come up against things that scare us and try to close us off and make us small and fearful.



"But my children do not have a spirit of fear, of power, love and of sound mind and I want them to walk through the world with boldness, knowing they belong each and every place that they step."

