Ashley Judd applauds James Franco's response to sexual misconduct allegations

Ashley Judd has applauded James Franco's response to sexual misconduct allegations against him.



Judd, a sexual assault survivor and one of the leaders of the #MeToo movement, told BBC News show HARDtalk she was pleased with the way Franco had explained his actions.



“I think that what James said is terrific,” she told host Stephen Sackur. “And I think that we’ve all behaved, at a certain level, unconsciously, and done things that were insensitive, inappropriate, without necessarily understanding that they were. I mean, we’ve all operated with a certain amount of tone deafness, and I like the culpability, and we have to have restorative justice.”



Two women accused the actor of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour on Twitter on 7 January (18), and three more women told The Los Angeles Times that Franco had abused his power as a teacher and mentor at his acting schools Studio 4 and Playhouse West.



Franco’s attorney, Michael Plonsker, denied each of the women’s allegations, while the Golden Globe-winning star denied the accusations on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (09Jan18).



"Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done,” Franco told Colbert. “I have to do that to maintain my wellbeing. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”



And on Wednesday (10Jan18), he addressed the allegations while on Late Night with Seth Meyers.



“There are people that need to be heard,” the actor told Meyers. “I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much,” he said.



A source from New York University (NYU), where Franco taught classes in 2011 and 2012, told TMZ.com neither formal nor informal complaints were ever made against him.



A rep for the University of Southern California (USC) where The Disaster Artist taught from 2013 and 2015 also told the website that there no complaints made by students. And at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a source told TMZ that no complaints were lodged against Franco, who taught there from 2012 until 2017.

